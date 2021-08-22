OKB (OKB) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $360.28 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $21.17 or 0.00043527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00804917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00101727 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

