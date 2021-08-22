Odyssey (OCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.95 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00806034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

