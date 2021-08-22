Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Oatly Group to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 15.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 20.95. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 14.87 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

