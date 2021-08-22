O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) versus Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) and O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stevanato Group and O-I Glass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 O-I Glass 2 3 3 0 2.13

Stevanato Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 3.57%. O-I Glass has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.13%. Given O-I Glass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe O-I Glass is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of O-I Glass shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of O-I Glass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and O-I Glass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A O-I Glass 5.10% 76.08% 3.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stevanato Group and O-I Glass’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A O-I Glass $6.09 billion 0.37 $249.00 million $1.22 11.89

O-I Glass has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Summary

O-I Glass beats Stevanato Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc. engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.