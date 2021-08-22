NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $245.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $755,933,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 719.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $409,767,000 after acquiring an additional 891,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

