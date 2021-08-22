Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Head-To-Head Survey

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Nuwellis alerts:

This table compares Nuwellis and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -206.57% -77.46% -67.14% Micron Solutions 15.76% N/A N/A

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and Micron Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.99 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.43 Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.48 $1.15 million N/A N/A

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nuwellis and Micron Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Nuwellis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.