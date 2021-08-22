Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $73.00 at HSBC

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective increased by analysts at HSBC from $68.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.
Nutrien stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 660.2% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after buying an additional 2,000,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
