Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $73.00 at HSBC

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective increased by analysts at HSBC from $68.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Nutrien stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 660.2% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after buying an additional 2,000,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

