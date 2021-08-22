Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Novacyt (LON:NCYT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.
Novacyt has a 12-month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.24. The company has a market cap of £291.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13.
About Novacyt
