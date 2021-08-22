Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Novacyt (LON:NCYT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

Novacyt has a 12-month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.24. The company has a market cap of £291.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13.

Get Novacyt alerts:

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.