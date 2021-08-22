NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT DATA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NTDTY stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.41.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

