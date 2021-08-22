Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $106.62 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $251.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

