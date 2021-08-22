Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,676,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $262.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

