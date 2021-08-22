Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $30.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 273,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.18. 368,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,565. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.