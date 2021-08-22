NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.610 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.85.

Shares of NICE opened at $275.00 on Friday. NICE has a 52-week low of $209.26 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

