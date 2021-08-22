NFTify Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. NFTify has a market cap of $1.25 million and $6,374.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00130625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00156892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,720.04 or 1.00217517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.82 or 0.00914994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.25 or 0.06644650 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

