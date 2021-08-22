NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after buying an additional 541,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 437,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 395,354 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.