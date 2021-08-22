NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to announce $354.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $445.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.80 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $240.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $79.28. 235,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,229. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. FMR LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $357,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

