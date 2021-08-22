Newton (NEW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $612,952.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Newton has a total market cap of $13.07 million and $612,952.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00133757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00158644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,935.33 or 1.00211582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.49 or 0.00918437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.42 or 0.06621525 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

