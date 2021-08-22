New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $82,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of STERIS by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 973.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.86. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

