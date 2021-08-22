New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $99,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $341.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.57. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

