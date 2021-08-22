New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,860 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 621,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $107,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $55,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.80.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $187.69. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

