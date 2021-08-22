New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 53,708 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 53,708 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.42% of The Cooper Companies worth $81,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.79.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $444.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.11. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.93 and a fifty-two week high of $445.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.