New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $91.03 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,156 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $91,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $92.66 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

