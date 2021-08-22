New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $78.39 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,286,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,118 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $78,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.30 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

