New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Digital Realty Trust worth $75,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,477 shares of company stock valued at $53,072,854 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.21.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $164.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

