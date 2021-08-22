New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $119.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

