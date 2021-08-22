New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNR stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.85 million, a PE ratio of -24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. On average, analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

