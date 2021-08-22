New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

