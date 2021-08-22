New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $27.41 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after purchasing an additional 871,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 875.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 656,907 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

