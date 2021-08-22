Neutron 1-Day Volume Tops $66.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $148,181.58 and $66.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

