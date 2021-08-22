Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives $19.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

STIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,920 shares of company stock worth $1,135,719. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 326,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,941. The firm has a market cap of $200.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

