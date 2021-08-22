Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.60.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock worth $3,074,386 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $777,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $37,473,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

