Network International (LON:NETW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 489.20 ($6.39).

Network International stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 374.40 ($4.89). 319,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,937. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 124.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01).

In other news, insider Nandan Mer purchased 80,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £298,465.65 ($389,947.28).

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

