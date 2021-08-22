Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Reduced by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $546.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

