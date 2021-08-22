Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 26.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Page Arthur B increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.5% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.