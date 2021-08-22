Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.
NSRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
