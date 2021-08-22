Nerve Finance (NRV) Market Cap Hits $103.09 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004567 BTC on exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $103.09 million and $3.68 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 108.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

