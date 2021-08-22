NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $46.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of research firms have commented on NCR. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NCR stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 978,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in NCR by 80.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

