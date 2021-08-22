NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RBSPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NatWest Group stock remained flat at $$2.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

