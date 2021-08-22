Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 118,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,843. The company has a market capitalization of $260.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

