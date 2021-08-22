National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 77,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

NYSE NHI opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 21.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

