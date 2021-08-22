National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.