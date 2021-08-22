National Bank Financial Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.35.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$501.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$9.60 and a 1-year high of C$13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

