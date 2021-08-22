Nancy Wisnewski Sells 1,000 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nancy Wisnewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00.

HSKA stock opened at $266.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.46. Heska Co. has a one year low of $93.26 and a one year high of $273.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,405.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Heska by 99.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

