Name Change Token (NCT) Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $227,665.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.00 or 0.00810596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00101985 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 46,487,096 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

