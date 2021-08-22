Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Financial Review

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nabtesco and ChargePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A ChargePoint 0 2 8 0 2.80

ChargePoint has a consensus price target of $34.89, indicating a potential upside of 64.11%. Given ChargePoint’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Risk & Volatility

Nabtesco has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabtesco and ChargePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $2.62 billion 1.80 $192.74 million $1.55 24.87 ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco 33.83% 42.88% 24.60% ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery. The Transport Solutions segment covers the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of the parts of brake devices for railway vehicles, automatic door devices, connection devices, safety equipment, aircraft parts, brake devices for automobiles, drive control devices, safety devices, marine control devices, and fire extinguishers. The Accessibility Solutions segment includes the design, manufacture, sale, installation, maintenance and repair of the parts of automatic door devices for buildings and general industries, smoke exhaust equipment, platform safety equipment, welfare and care equipment and other general industrial machines. The Others segment pertains to the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of the parts of packaging machines, machine tools, forging machines, textile machines, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, liquid crystal substrate manufacturing equipment, and three-dimensional model creation equipment. The company was founded on September 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

