Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post $7.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $1.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 478.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $25.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 268,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $512.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

