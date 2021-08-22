Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post $7.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $1.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 478.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $25.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 268,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $512.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

