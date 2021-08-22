MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.00. MultiPlan shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 2,003 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 22.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

