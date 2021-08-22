MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MSADY opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.52. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

