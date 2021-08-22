MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $40.29 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00804917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00101727 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,206,613,368 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

