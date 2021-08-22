Morgan Stanley Raises MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $74.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 491.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

