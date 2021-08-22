Morgan Stanley Lowers Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $7.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. cut their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Root from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Shares of ROOT opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49. Root has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

